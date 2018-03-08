Easterlow still thinks Racers can overhaul Walsall Wood

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow is not giving up on his side’s title dream.

Tuesday’s night’s draw with Chelmsley left Racers 18 points adrift of Midland League Division One leaders Walsall Wood, who have played four games more.

The two teams have still to meet and Easterlow remains bullish about his side’s chances.

“I don’t think we’re any worse off as to win it before Tuesday night we needed them to lose twice and we still do,” said Easterlow.

“They have a better goal difference so obviously that’s worth a point to them but there’s a long way to go yet and a lot of games to play for both teams.”

Despite talking up his side’s title chances, Easterlow was understandably frustrated by his side’s inability to beat Chelmsley in midweek, especially after seeing their visitors reduced to nine men and with an outfield player in goal.

“We became desperate too early. We tried forcing a winner instead of being patient and waiting for the right option.

“We just needed someone to have that calm approach play while everyone else was rushing things.

“But that being said, we still created enough to win the game.”