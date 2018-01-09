Easterlow relieved it was not ‘one of those days’

Racing Club boss Scott Easterlow admitted he thought their failure to take a string of first-half chances was going to come back to haunt them against Atherstone last Saturday.

Racers, on the back of an eight-game winning run, dominated the first half, missing a string of chances.

But despite seeing Atherstone force their way back into the game after the break, Easterlow said he never feared actually losing the game.

“First half we blew them away - they were never in it,” said Easterlow.

“How we never went in at half-time atleast two up I don’t know.

“I started to wonder if it was going to be one of those days when missed chances cost us.

“Credit to Atherstone they rallied second half and it was more of even contest but I always felt we were in control and they rarely threatened us in terms of goalscoring opportunities.”

Sean Kavanagh’s 78th-minute strike settled the match and Racers have now kept clean sheets in six of their last eight matches having shipped nine goals in their previous three.

“It has taken time but as the season has progressed, so have we as a defensive unit and we are hard to break down now,” said Easterlow.

“Saturday proved it, Adders are one the highest scorers in league and they had one decent chance all afternoon.

“What’s pleasing for us is that the offensive players know as well as the defensive players what they should be doing when we are out of possession of the ball. It’s’s no coincidence that we’re now on a nine-game winning run in the league.”

Racing Club will look to make it ten on Saturday when they travel to Cadbury Athletic.