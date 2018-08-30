Central Ajax comeback seals their Vase progress

Central Ajax produced a second-half comeback to beat visitors Coventrians 2-1 in their Challenge Vase first-round tie on Saturday.

In an even first half with chances few and far between, Ajax found themselves trailing at the break after Nathan McGarrity’s 25-yard strike bounced over a diving Craig Lawrence’s left hand and into the bottom corner.

Matt Layton came on for his Ajax debut on the hour and he made an immediate impact. A well worked left-wing move involving Adam Miles and Lewis Fathers found Layton in the penalty area and he helped the cross on to striker Alex Andrews who scored from close range.

With five minutes remaining and penalties looming, Fathers sent midfielder Jack Keeling through on goal and he coolly lobbed the onrushing keeper to send Ajax through to the next round.

Ajax went on to meet Coventrians again on Monday, this time at the Colliery Sports Ground in Division Three of the Midland League.

This time around they secured a 3-0 win, with Alex Andrews breaking the deadlock a minute before the interval.

Andrews was unlucky not to add a second, hitting the crossbar with a fine strike early in the second half.

Andrews then turned provider in the 64th minute, lofting the ball forward for Layton to lobs the home keeper.

Layton went on to make it 3-0 15 minutes later, again chipping the keeper after being released by Craig Lawrence.

Ajax are at home tomorrow in the Les James Challenge Cup with Boldmere Sports & Social Falcons the visitors to Ajax Park.