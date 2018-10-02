Central Ajax are low on numbers and also low on quality at Enville

Central Ajax laboured to their second successive Midland League Division Three defeat on Saturday, going down 2-0 at Enville Athletic.

Missing the influential midfield trio of Lewis Fathers, Jack Keeling and Sam Smith, Ajax never really got a foothold in a game that lacked quality from the start.

The away side felt that should have had a penalty in the opening minutes when Craig Robins was bundled over in the box but the referee waved away the Ajax appeals

On a bobbly surface, the game never really settled but it was Enville who opened the scoring in the 25th minute when a misplaced goal kick found its way to Jack Martin who advanced into the penalty area before stabbing the ball past Craig Lawrence.

Both sides created half-chances in the latter stages of the first half without forcing either keeper into significant action and this theme continued throughout the second half as Ajax searched for an equaliser.

However, it was Enville who secured the three points on the counter in the 90th minute, Michael Perks rounding Lawrence before tucking the ball away despite suspicions of offside.

Ajax are at home to Coventry Plumbing in the Challenge Vase tomorrow (1.45pm).