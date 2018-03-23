Bertie strikes to put Racing Club on the Road to victory

Racing Club Warwick followed up Tuesday’s thumping of Studley with a determined 2-1 win at third-placed Leicester Road last night.

Josh Cole, Elliott Powell, Joe Smith, Ryan Billington, Luke Cole and Rich Powell all came into the starting line-up and the visitors started brightly.

However, it was Leicester Road opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Matty Langham after Elliott Powell had brought down Amarvir Sandhu.

Just four minutes later, Luke Cole fired the ball into the box and Callum Earl, under pressure from the busy Wade Malley, scored an unfortunate own goal.

In the 22nd minute, Luke Cole was again the provider, producing a measured through ball for Trea Bertie who took the ball around keeper Will Highland and slotted home.

With Malley proving a constant nuisance to the home side, Warwick were good value for their half-time lead.

However, Road were on the front foot after the interval and Racers boss Scott Easterlow was forced to introduce Alex Price, Lewis Hudson and Luke Church in a bid to alter the momentum.

The home side were unfortunate when the linesman flagged for offside when an equaliser beckoned and also hit the woodwork twice late on.

It was a real backs-to-the-wall effort from Racing Club but after seeing out nine minutes of injury time, they escaped with a valuable three points.

The games come thick and fast for Racing Club, who travel to second-placed Ilkeston Town tomorrow before a trip to Coventry Copsewood in the Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Cup on Tuesday evening.