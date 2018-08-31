Belief flowing through the club, says Brakes boss

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says Monday’s 2-2 draw with AFC Telford illustrated the improvement his side have made over the past year.

Brakes recovered from 2-1 down to earn a draw against their unbeaten visitors and Holleran said it came from a belief which has spread right through the club.

“There’s a better feel than last year, in the changing rooms in the stands, we’re feeling more confident and the players believe they can come back from 2-1 down against a good side like Telford,” said Holleran. “That wouldn’t have happened last year.”

The draw followed a 2-0 win at FC United to leave Brakes fifth in the table.

However, Holleran knows his side cannot afford to be complacent despite their strong start.

“We need to keep the levels where they are. Once they drop we will be punished.

“We need to keep this run going as long as we can as it sets us up nicely for when we do get a sticky patch.

“We know in this division you can have spells when you don’t win a game for a month and then the next month you pick up the Manager of the Month award.”

Brakes travel to Stockport tomorrow.