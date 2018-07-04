Alty trip kicks off a hectic first month for Leamington

Leamington will kick off their 2018/19 National League North campaign with a trip to newly promoted Altrincham on August 4.

It is one of seven games in a busy first month for Paul Holleran’s side, with Boston United the first visitors to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium the following Tuesday.

The trip to York City, scene of last season’s survival celebration, comes on November 10, while Boxing Day will see a visit to Brackley, with the return fixture on New Year’s Day.

Supporters will have to wait until March 9 for the eagerly anticipated trip to Chester City, while the season concludes on April 27 with an away fixture at Darlington.

AUGUST

Sat 4 Altrincham A

Tue 7 Boston United H

Sat 11 Bradford PA H

Tue 14 Hereford A

Sat 18 Guiseley H

Sat 25 FC United Of Manchester A

Mon 27 AFC Telford United H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1 Stockport County A

Sat 8 Spennymoor Town H

Sat 15 Blyth Spartans A

Sat 22 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat 29 Ashton United A

OCTOBER

Sat 6 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat 13 Curzon Ashton H

Sat 20 Alfreton Town (FAC4Q) A

Sat 27 Darlington H

Tue 30 Kidderminster H

NOVEMBER

Sat 3 Nuneaton Borough A

Sat 10 York City (FAC1R) A

Sat 17 Chester H

Sat 24 FA Trophy 3Q

DECEMBER

Sat 1 Southport (FAC2R) A

Sat 8 Chorley H

Sat 15 FA Trophy 1R

Sat 22 FC United Of Manchester H

Wed 26 Brackley Town A

Sat 29 AFC Telford United A

JANUARY

Tue 1 Brackley Town H

Sat 5 Guiseley (FAC3R) A

Sat 12 Stockport County H

Sat 19 Boston United A

Sat 26 Altrincham H

FEBRUARY

Sat 2 Bradford Park Avenue A

Sat 9 Hereford H

Sat 16 Blyth Spartans H

Sat 23 Spennymoor Town A

MARCH

Sat 2 York City H

Sat 9 Chester A

Sat 16 Southport H

Sat 23 Chorley A

Sat 30 Ashton United H

APRIL

Sat 6 Curzon Ashton A

Sat 13 Alfreton Town H

Sat 20 Kidderminster A

Mon 22 Nuneaton Borough H

Sat 27 Darlington A

Fixtures are subject to change.