Ajax’s Fathers provides fine service at Church

Central Ajax picked up their second league win of the season after beating hosts AFC Church 5-3 in a fast-paced, competitive Midland League Division Three encounter.

Church opened the scoring in the opening minutes when Ajax failed to deal with a right-wing corner and the home striker volleyed home from close range.

Despite the early setback, Ajax soon found themselves leading after Matt Trinder lobbed the goalkeeper from just inside the box and then Lewis Fathers beat two defenders and curled a left-footed shot into the left-hand corner.

Both sides had further good chances but it was Ajax who scored before half-time after a Fathers corner was headed home by left wing-back Adam Miles for his fourth goal of the campaign.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first with both teams playing good attacking football and Church reduced the deficit when another set piece was not dealt with and the ball was swept into the net.

With the game in the balance, Ajax took control with two goals inside five minutes.

Both goals involved whipped-in free-kicks from Fathers.

The first was headed into the net by Matt Layton and the second took a slight deflection off a Church defender before ending up in the far corner.

A youthful Church side did not let their heads drop and added a third in the closing minutes but it was the away side who came away with the three points.

Central Ajax are back in league action on Saturday when they entertain AFC Solihull.