Memorial day and charity football match to honour Mark 'Curly' O'Callaghan

Mark 'Curly' O'Callaghan

The local footballing community will be honouring Mark ‘Curly’ O’Callaghan with a Memorial Day and charity football match next Sunday (September 5).

Curly, who was well known throughout Warwickshire as a talented player and manager over 40 years, sadly died earlier this year after a long battle with cancer.

His family are holding the event at Stockton Football Club (CV47 8JU) with a charity match, hog roast and band afterwards.

Anyone who played with or for Curly is welcome to play on the day or just go along and watch and enjoy the afternoon.

Kick-off will be at 1.30pm. Anyone interested in playing, should please get in touch with Tom O’Callaghan on 07377 503134 as soon as possible as teams will be arranged in advance.