Shipley appearance supplements Town success

Coventry City’s Leamington-born Wembley hero Jordan Shipley was on hand at Whitnash Sports and Social Club to help junior outfit Whitnash Town celebrate their end-of-season presentation on Sunday.

Shipley presented trophies to players from all the age groups at the end of another successful season for the club, led by chairman Matt Maguire and secretary Adam Shuttleworth.

This season Whitnash Town Juniors’ under-15 team won the Supplementary Cup, while the under-16s were runners-up in the League Cup.

Next season, the club will also be fielding teams at the under-eight, 11 and 12 age groups to compliment the current under-13 to under-16 teams.

Shuttleworth said: “We are very grateful to Jordan for supporting us today.

“The success that he has enjoyed at Coventry City is an example and inspiration to all of our young players.”

Anyone interested in playing for Whitnash Town Juniors should contact Adam via email (whitnashtownjfc@outlook.com) or on 07966 591456.