Legendary day for supporters of the Sky Blues

Leamington & Warwick Coventry City Supporters Club marked the centenary of Coventry City’s entry into the Football League by staging a match between players from their ranks and a Sky Blues Legends team on Sunday.

Almost 600 fans were in attendance at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium, raising £3,300 for Myton Hospice and the Coventry Winter Night Shelter, the charity supported by former Sky Blues captain Michael Doyle.

The Supporters Club's first-half side.

The Coventry City Legends, who boasted Doyle, Carl Baker, Lee Carsley, Micky Gynn, Dave Bennett and Dave Busst among their ranks , ran out comfortable 13-1 winners but the occasion was much more than the result of the match itself.

As well as the money raised for the two charities and the marking of a milestone in the history of Coventry City, 22 members of the Leamington & Warwick Supporters Club made their dreams come true by sharing a pitch with their heroes.

Manager Paul Howes summed up their feelings.

He said: “It was an unbelievable occasion and a fantastic experience for the lads.

The Supporters Club's second-half side.

“I was fortunate enough to play but for the likes of Kev Murphy who showed enthusiasm, to Dave Poulton and Rob Hammett who rolled back the years as a defensive partnership, it is something that we will live in the memory forever.

“To concede after 42 seconds and be 3-0 down inside five minutes was disappointing but I thought we came back well and had the legends hanging on for the final whistle!”

It was left to Lewis Torode to claim the glory as the scorer of the penalty which delivered the only goal for the Supporters Club.