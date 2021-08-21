Leamington Sunday league play first cup final in two years

Cup winners Radford Semele Social Club

The Tracey Thomas Leamington & District Sunday Football League held their first cup final for nearly two years at the weekend.

In the Sean Horgan Charity Cup at Stockton Sports & Social Club, Division 4 champions Radford Semele Social Club won 4-1 against the winners of Division 3, Chadwick End.

It was a game of two halves and in a tense first half a late strike from David Ramsey put Radford in front at the break.

Runners-up Chadwick End

The second half saw the action hot up and Radford were 3 -0 up by the hour mark with another Ramsey goal and one from Lee Wooton.

Chadwick struck back after a corner from the left was met by a diving header from Dave Dellenty into the roof of the net.

Radford weren’t finished and the goal of the day came from James Roberston, who raced through to the edge of the box and rifled a screamer into the top corner leaving the keeper clutching fresh air.

Referee was Ian Sewell who stepped in as a late replacement and did a great job.