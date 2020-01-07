Fraser’s last-gasp strike earns a much-needed win for Racers

Racing Club started the new year with their first Midland League Premier win in eight games.

Playing their first home league game in five weeks, Racers were forced to put defender Martin Hutchcox in goal after illness ruled out Charlie Bannister.

Recent signing Tom Smith on the ball for Racers.

The makeshift keeper was called upon straight away, tipping over a long-range effort.

Ciaron Houston then slipped in Nick Seabourne at the other end but his shot was tipped over by the Long Eaton keeper.

Hutchcox again saved well before a fine George Whitelaw tackle prevented the visitors opening their account.

United did break the deadlock in the 34th minute, Niall Towle heading home after a hopeful cross was parried out to him.

Luke Edwards and Long Eaton's David Kolodynski compete for the ball.

The goal did not deter the home side and they were back on level terms on the stroke of half-time thanks to a fine goal from Danny Dubidat. Ty Knight fed Joe Smith whose initial cross was headed back out. A second cross was then met on the volley by Dubidat for a stunning equaliser.

The second half was an even affair with few chances but Long Eaton took the lead in the 70th minute when a deep cross was met at the far post by Jude Brittain.

With time running out, an Adam Miles cross was met by Houston only for the Long Eaton keeper to pull off a fine save.

Houston was again involved in the 89th-minute leveller, with his cross well controlled by Tom Smith who flicked the ball up and volleyed home.

Racing were not done and in added time Muzzy Ndunu superbly beat the full-back before pulling the ball back for Danny Fraser to thunder home from close range.

Recent signings Luke Edwards and Tom Smith both featured and manager Scott Easterlow said their inclusion and a few home truths were behind the much-needed three points.

“We brought a few lads in as well as having a couple of individual chats with lads who we felt could do bit better for us,” he said.

“Since then we have had right reaction. We seem to have had a different atmosphere around us in the last couple of weeks. Hopefully it can continue.”

Easterlow also had a word for praise for two players who did not make the starting XI.

“I felt we should never been behind and we could have quite easily at 2-2 thought that will do us and take the point. But I decided to keep the shape and go for a winner and thankfully it paid off.

“I’m really pleased for the subs on Saturday if I’m honest. Fraser and Muzzy both did very well when they came on and it’s not easy when you’re sub. They both combined brilliantly for the winner.”

Racing Club entertain Tividale this evening (7.45pm).