Flowers’ contribution rewarded by Central Ajax

Central Ajax have praised the support of their sponsors and volunteers after hundreds flocked to the club’s annual celebration.

More than 400 junior footballers and their families gathered at their annual awards event, which was sponsored by Warwick-based AC Lloyd.

Club veteran Mick Flowers was awarded the role of honorary president after 30 years of continued voluntary service at the club, while the girls’ team was crowned Junior Team of the Year in a day of celebrations at their Hampton Road home ground.

Interim chairman Neil Adams said: “It was fantastic to have the chance to show our gratitude to Mick for all of the time and effort he has put into the club over the years.

“He has seen a lot of changes at the club and remains vital to its growth and success. We can’t thank him enough.

“It’s been the perfect way to bring the whole club together.

“Most of the players have never had the chance to interact with each other but this year we decided to host one big outdoor presentation to give it a family feel and to make a day of it.”

The end-of-season awards also marked 12 months of a successful partnership with property development and investment company AC Lloyd, who sponsored the day’s events and handed over a cheque worth £850 to support the club’s operations into next season.

Adams added: “The money raised at our awards event will help fund kit and equipment for next season and we could not be more grateful to everyone who came along.

“I’d like to thank AC Lloyd for their support over the last year and for sponsoring all of our annual events.”