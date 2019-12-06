Darlo win goes to the top of Holleran’s National League pile

Paul Holleran was gushing in his praise of Leamington after they produced the complete performance to brush aside Darlington 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

Brakes shrugged off the disappointment of letting slip a two-goal lead against Guiseley three days earlier to gain revenge for their FA Cup exit at the hands of the Quakers with Jack Edwards, James Mace and George Carline on the scoresheet.

The victory moved Brakes above their visitors in the Conference North table and Holleran said it was an impressive scalp to claim.

“You have to remember Darlington are a big old football club,” said Holleran. “I think we sometimes lose sight of that.

“It was as good a performance as I’ve had in my time in the National League.

“In the past we have nicked results against big clubs but on Tuesday we were confident and on the front foot from the off.

“Darlington are a good attacking side so to limit them to not one shot on target in the 90 minutes is pleasing.”

Brakes could move into the top half of the table with a win at home to Spennymoor tomorrow.

It is a quickfire return to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium for the North-East side who will still be smarting from their FA Trophy exit.

However, Holleran does not fear a revenge mission and cannot wait for the game to come around.

“The league will be their main concern and they’ll want to start putting points on the board again and put a wrong right,” added Holleran.

“But we’re in a good place. I always want to make a visit to Leamington difficult and we look a bit more like our old selves now - in September and October it was a little too easy to come to Leamington and get something.

“We’re well aware what a good side they are.

“We beat them last time because we were bang at it and we will have to be the same again.

“But we can’t wait for Saturday to come around. The lads are buzzing.”

n Brakes are appealing the red card picked up by Stephan Morley in the draw against Guiseley and will find out the outcome this morning (Friday).