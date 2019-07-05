Coventry City to provide tough test for Brakes in home opener

Leamington are braced for a bumper crowd at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium tomorrow when Coventry City are the visitors.

Ahead of their training camp in Spain, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is bringing his entire first-team squad for Brakes’ first home pre-season fixture of the summer.

Fans will get a chance to see the League One side’s nine new signings with Robins expected to put out different teams for each half.

For their own part, Leamington will be missing a number of key players, away at a wedding.

However, Connor Gudger is expected to be available having returned from holiday.

“Saturday will be an occasion - the biggest club in the area bringing their whole first team,” said Brakes boss Paul Holleran.

“It’s good for the club, good for the supporters and good for the Coventry supporters, too.

“They’ll experience something a bit different and get nice and close to the action and get that real non-league feel.

“It will be like going back to the 70s and 80s for them.

“I’ve always wanted to play Coventry and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Brakes got their pre-season campaign under way on Tuesday evening with a trip to Redditch United.

Jack Edwards scored the only goal in a match which saw Richard Batchelor return to the gold and black as part of his fitness preparations for a campaign at Mickleover Sports.

However, Holleran held little store by the result, saying it is minutes on the pitch which are the sole driver of the early stages of pre-season.

“It was a training game, a good exercise.

“It was a cool night and we got minutes down everyone.

“The new lads were involved and it blew a few cobwebs away.”

Brakes continue their pre-season campaign with a home clash against League Two side Walsall on Tuesday evening.