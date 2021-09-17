Brakes up for the cup with visit of Stone Old Alleynians

Kelsey Mooney celebrates after scoring against Boston (PIctures by Sally Ellis)

Leamington entertain Stone Old Alleynians in tomorrow’s Emirates FA Cup tie (Saturday 18th), joining the competition at the second qualifying round stage.

Brakes, the county’s highest ranked club will welcome the Midland Football League side to the Your Co-op Community Stadium for a 3pm kick-off.

Jack Lane, Jake Weaver and Dan Meredith challenging Boston United last weekend

In-form Stone are unbeaten in their four league games so far and will be hoping for an upset against their National League North opponents.

But Brakes are in very good shape to avoid a potential banana skin, having beaten Boston United 2-0 at the weekend.

Despite plenty of chances, it took until the 68th minute for the opening goal.

Dan Turner was the instigator with some fine work in the centre circle, gliding past defenders before spraying a perfect pass out to the left for Joe Parker to dart on to.

Kelsey Mooney scores against Boston United (Pictures by Sally Ellis)

His centre was equally on point, and was met bravely by the head of Kelsey Mooney, who swiftly brushed off his penalty miss as he thumped the ball into the net to the delight of the home fans behind the goal.

In the final stages the inevitable waves of pressure from the visitors required some last ditch defending, but Brakes wrapped up the points in style four minutes from time courtesy of substitute Kaiman Anderson’s first goal of the season.

Keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy blotted an otherwise decent performance as he left himself stranded outside his penalty area, and with his defenders also failing to get the ball clear, Anderson sidestepped challenges before advancing into the box.

Back in the league on Tuesday evening, Leamington have a trip to Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena.

Their hosts are a couple of places below Brakes in mid-table, with two wins from six games.

Racing Club Warwick U23s remain top of the league with another thumping win in the Midland Football League Reserve division.

With the first team having no game, a crowd of over 100 watched the development side romp away with another big win. Having scored eight goals in the two previous home games Racing had Hannibal Salami with a hat-trick, Reggie Rogers with a brace and Stan Dube to thank for the goals.