Brakes sunk by Farsley after failing to take chances in high-tempo opening

Leamington slumped to a second successive league defeat, with another three goals conceded taking it to eight in two games, writes Paul Okey.

It was a scoreline no one could have predicted after a breathtaking first 20 minutes, however.

George Carline goes into the book.

Brakes could arguably have been 4-2 up after a thrilling opening which Farsley defender Tom Allan likened to “the Red Arrows coming at you”.

Twice in the space of a minute Celts keeper Kyle Trennery produced superb stops to deny Kaiman Anderson, first racing off his line to smother a shot on the turn and then sticking out a foot to keep out a cute flick from the frontman.

Play quickly switched to the other end and Jake Weaver produced a sprawling save to keep out a Luke Parkin effort before standing up tall to beat out a fierce James Spencer strike.

Jack Edwards fired home after a neat move down the right had unlocked the visitors’ defence but the flag was already up for offside.

A Kieran Dunbar corner was then thumped against the bar by the head of Edwards who had a shot deflected over for a corner as the relentless pace of the game continued.

A clever Edwards header released Josh March but Trennery was out to get the faintest of touches with his foot and the shot slid just past the near post.

Play then switched to the other end where Allan fired over the bar after picking up the scraps from a blocked Parkin shot.

In the warm conditions it was no surprise the tempo of the game then dropped, with goalmouth action at a premium until Farsley broke the deadlock in the 39th minute.

There was no doubt the goal was well worked, Tyler Walton and Jordan Richards combining intelligently on the left before Walton unselfishly laid the ball off for Spencer to stroke home. However, questions will be asked of the home defence as they stood off their men and failed to get in a meaningful challenge.

Brakes were quickly out of the blocks again in the second half, Dunbar drawing a strong parry from Trennery before a delicious cross from George Carline skidded agonisingly across the six-yard box.

A long-range Edwards effort was then comfortable for Trennery.

Despite Leamington holding the initiative, it was Farsley who scored the vital second goal of the game in the 54th minute.

The home defence stayed deep after initially looking to have cleared the danger and Adam Clayton was on hand from six yards out to deflect Allan’s shot past Weaver.

Paul Holleran brought on Ravi Shamsi for Kaiman Anderson in a bid to pep up his attack and the substitute’s first involvement almost led to a goal. However, he failed to get enough purchase on his lob after finding space down the left and Trennery collected comfortably.

The foot of Weaver then kept Brakes in the contest, the home number one diverting Walton’s shot out for a corner. Spencer was then denied by Weaver after trying to walk the ball into the net from the byeline.

Home frustration grew when Shamsi’s overhit cross looked to be tipped on to the bar and over by Trennery with the officials awarding a goal kick and it was to get worse seconds later when Farsley substitute Nathan Cartman’s first involvement saw him latch on to Spencer’s through ball and calmly beat Weaver in a one on one to make it 3-0 despite home appeals for offside.

And as if Brakes were unaware it was not to be their day, it was brought home to them in injury time when Jack Lane’s header was blocked out for a corner by Daniel Ellis, only for referee Dale Baines to again signal a goal kick.