Bishops Itchington dominate Saturday and Sunday scene

Bishops Itchington are celebrating an unprecedented season of success for the club.

The Saturday team, under rookie manager Tom Kostiuk, won the Banbury & District & Lord Jersey League Premier Division and two cups, while T0m Cooper’s Sunday side were crowned Leamington & District League Division One champions for the first time and added a further three pieces of silverware to the trophy cabinet.

The Saturday side lift their league shield.

The Saturday team won 17 and drew one of their 18 league games, boasting the top four goalscorers in the league.

Ed Kostiuk led the way with 51 goals in league and cup competition to help crown a memorable first season in the job for his brother Tom.

“Coming in as a new manager and trying to maintain and improve the team’s performances this season following previous manager Ian McIntosh’s achievements last season has been tough but rewarding,” said Tom.

“Ian passed on a lot of knowledge and tips and the team has been fantastic with impassioned performances and attitude.

“I am looking forward to maintaining and managing the team next season and am on the lookout for new players, should they be needed, with current players being in demand from other teams.”

There was a changing of the guard in the Leamington & District League as Bishops Itchington’s Sunday team broke Westlea Wanderers’ 12-year dominance of the top flight and also won the Division One Cup, George Dutton Cup and Byfield Bethel Cup.

So often the nearly men, manager Cooper was delighted his side have finally got the monkey off their backs.

“We’ve been knocking on the door for a good few years now, but not had the belief to go and win the crucial moments,” said Cooper.

“This season it seemed to change and the lads in the squad fully deserve the league title for the performances they’ve put in from September to May.

“Although it made for a good entertainment and drama for the neutral in the last week of the season - beating Westlea in the 93rd minute and Leamington Hibs taking us to the final day - we should have had the league wrapped up weeks ago had it not been for point deductions earlier in the season.

“It has definitely been done the hard way but it will be hard again next season, defending the championship, as we will be the team that everyone will want to beat.”