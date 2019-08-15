Andrews starts the season with a bang for Ajax

Central Ajax have started the Midland League Division Three season with back-to-back wins.

A 3-1 success at home to WLV Sport on Saturday was followed up with a fine 2-1 win at derby rivals Coventry Plumbing on Tuesday night, with Alex Andrews and Jack Keeling on the mark for the visitors.

Manager Tom Coles was full of praise for the goalscorers but said there were a couple of other notable performers in midweek, too.

“Alex Andrews has started the season in good form, scoring in both games and it’s always good when your midfield can add goals and Jack Keeling got off the mark on Tuesday night,” said Coles. “After missing most of last season through injury, it’s great to see him back on the pitch.

“The most pleasing aspect for me was the workrate and commitment from all of the lads.

“We were missing a couple of keys players due to the early kick-off time and had a midfielder, Nick Dyde, playing at centre-half but we defended extremely well.

“A special mention must go to Robbie Harris, who was exceptional at the back.

“At 36 and just returning to Midland League football, he battled through a hamstring injury in the second half to help keep Plumbing down to only half-chances (until the injury time goal).

He added: “Last season we would’ve dropped points in that game but the additions we have brought in have complemented our existing squad and we feel like our squad is stronger and will allow us to improve on last year.”

Ajax face another tough game on Saturday when they host Continental Star, who finished runners-up last season.