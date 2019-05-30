A look back on a momentous season for Racing Club Warwick

Racing Club Warwick clinched promotion from Midland League Division One on a dramatic final day. However, there were plenty more twists and turns along the way as the Townsend Meadow-based side battled to the runners-up spot behind Heather St John's.

1. Keeper heroics Goalkeeper Charlie Bannister's last-minute strike sparked joyous scenes as Racers fought back to earn a 4-4 draw with Littleton. Lou Smith freelance Buy a Photo

2. Keeper heroics 2 Bannister savours the moment. Lou Smith freelance Buy a Photo

3. Supporter joy Attendances were up at Townsend Meadow, boosted by success in the league, runs in the cups and an attractive brand of football. Lou Smith freelance Buy a Photo

4. Brought down to earth Rich Powell is sent flying during the home clash with Leicester Road. The 1-1 draw ended a run of ten successive league victories. Lou Smith freelance Buy a Photo

View more