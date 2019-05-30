Promotion celebrations

A look back on a momentous season for Racing Club Warwick

A first promotion in 30 years made it a campaign to remember for Scott Easterlow's side.

Racing Club Warwick clinched promotion from Midland League Division One on a dramatic final day. However, there were plenty more twists and turns along the way as the Townsend Meadow-based side battled to the runners-up spot behind Heather St John's.

Goalkeeper Charlie Bannister's last-minute strike sparked joyous scenes as Racers fought back to earn a 4-4 draw with Littleton.

1. Keeper heroics

Goalkeeper Charlie Bannister's last-minute strike sparked joyous scenes as Racers fought back to earn a 4-4 draw with Littleton.
Lou Smith
freelance
Buy a Photo
Bannister savours the moment.

2. Keeper heroics 2

Bannister savours the moment.
Lou Smith
freelance
Buy a Photo
Attendances were up at Townsend Meadow, boosted by success in the league, runs in the cups and an attractive brand of football.

3. Supporter joy

Attendances were up at Townsend Meadow, boosted by success in the league, runs in the cups and an attractive brand of football.
Lou Smith
freelance
Buy a Photo
Rich Powell is sent flying during the home clash with Leicester Road. The 1-1 draw ended a run of ten successive league victories.

4. Brought down to earth

Rich Powell is sent flying during the home clash with Leicester Road. The 1-1 draw ended a run of ten successive league victories.
Lou Smith
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3