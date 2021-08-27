A hat-trick of penalties and another hat-trick in Racing Club Warwick U23s' first fixture

Racing Club Warwick's Under 23 Development team captain Connor Mort

Racing Club Warwick entered a new era on Saturday as their Development Under 23 team led by Robbie Rock, played out their first ever fixture and cruised to an 8-1 win over Gresley Rovers Reserves.

With the first team having no game, Townsend Meadow welcomed over 100 fans and the team played some stunning football on what was a dreary day.

A hat-trick of penalties from Captain Connor Mort, another hat-trick from Stan Dube and a goal apiece from Warren Byfield and Hannibal Salami dispatched Gresley comfortably.

The U23s travel to Stratford Town Reserves tomorrow (Saturday) whilst the Racing Club Warwick’s First Team entertain Whitchurch Alport in their first home fixture in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Their bank holiday continues with a trip to Walsall Wood on Monday, hoping to get their first points on the board after their opening day defeat by Highgate United.