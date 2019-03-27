First and third for Leamington C&AC women at the Coventry Half Marathon

Just days after their birthdays, Leamington C&AC’s athletes Kelly Edwards and Natalie Bhangal had further reason to celebrate after finishing first and third in the Coventry Half.

Taking the top spot on the podium was ladies’ race winner Edwards.

Running hard from the gun, the 41-year-old described her race as “a comfortable run, tough course, but I enjoyed it”.

Her time of 81min 27sec saw her finish 43rd overall from 3,205 finishers and put her ninth on the UK W40 list for 2019.

Tipton Harriers’ Lynne Hills was runner-up in 83:01, with Bhangal third in the ladies’ race and 71st overall.

Bhangal who ran 84:25 to knock two minutes off hier personal best, said: “I felt amazingly strong and I enjoyed every little bit of it but I didn’t expect to finish third.”

Kenilworth Runners Emma Ford shrugged off a recent injury to finish sixth lady (4th senior lady) in 1:29:51 and Rachel Miller, after running the previous day in the Midland Counties Road Relays, ran a new PB of 1:31:19 to finish fourth FV40.

Fellow Kenilworth Runner Jane Kidd was first FV60 in a new PB of 1:38:11 to lift her to sixth in the UK rankings for the year.