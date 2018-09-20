Fine performance from C&AC’s Savery at record-breaking Berlin Marathon

While Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge was ripping up the record books with his superb run of 2hr 1min 39sec at the Berlin Marathon, several runners from our district were trailing in his slipstream.

Leamington C&AC’s Andy Savery was 65th overall and sixth British runner home in 2:26:48, while Spa Striders’ Ian Allen clocked a new personal best of 2:54:33.

Dave Pettifer and Jane Kidd.

Four Kenilworth Runners took part, with Neil Sheward 2,460th male in 3:09:22.

Louise Andrews was 509th lady in 3:24:27, while Ian Baynes finished in 3:25:40 and Anthony Young clocked 4:27:45.

Striders’ Mairi Subhag Walker crossed the line in 3:57:38.

Also in action overseas was Leamington C&AC athlete Paul Andrew who flew out to Malaga for the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Despite it being his target event for the year, missed training due to a calf injury meant Andrew had to revise his expectations.

His main event, the M35 5000m at Torremolinos Stadium, took place on Wednesday evening and Andrew ran an even-paced race in the warm and extremely humid conditions, picking off runners throughout to come home 12th in 16:47.

Four days later, Andrew competed in the half-marathon outside Malaga Stadium, finishing a respectable 15th and third counter for the bronze medal-winning GB M35 team in a time of 77:25.

Meanwhile, C&AC clubmate Jai Sispal produced another fine result at the English Schools Combined Events finals in Bedford at the weekend.

After the disappointment of slightly under-performing in his first four events, Sispal was lying in 11th place going into the final event, the 800m.

However, he managed a stunning time of 2:02 to catapult himself into the bronze medal position and earn himself an England vest to compete in Glasgow in November.

In addition to his individual achievement, he was part of the Warwickshire under-15 boys’ team which earned second place in the team competition.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer ran a new half-marathon personal best at the Worcester City Half Marathon, finishing in 1hr 31min 22sec for ninth lady and 69th overall.

Joe Chick, the sole Kenilworth male representative finished 100th in 1:35:09.

Dorota Woloszynska was just seconds outside her PB, finishing 103rd overall and 13th female in 1:35:37.

Gail Audhali, making a welcome return after injury, finished 293rd overall and fifth LV50 in 1:47:52, while LV50 Linda Fullaway clocked 1:49:31.

The race was won by Philip Matthews of Swansea AC in 69:40.

Spa Striders’ Adam Notley ran a well-paced 1:23:04 to take second place at the Rutland Water Half Marathon, coping well with a tricky route and a strong headwind for much of the course.

In Dorset, Striders’ Anne Hurrell ran the Purbeck 16, a trail route of around 17 miles, including a total ascent of 2,299ft, finishing fourth in her age category in 2:48:17.

Kenilworth Runners’ Daniel Lawrence took part in the The CARA Ready to Run 20-miler, a supported training run for runners preparing for the Chicago Marathon.

Lawrence finished in a time of 2:54.

Kenilworth Runners’ Jane Kidd and Dave Pettifer will line up for the mbna Chester Marathon on October 7 in opposing teams.

Pettifer will be running for England for the second year running in the V65 category, while Kidd has won her first international vest and will be representing Scotland in the LV60 category for a combined Celtic team against England.