Excellent trial run from Crabtree sees him win the Balsall Common 10k

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Crabtree won the Balsall Common Fun Run 10k on Sunday in a time of 35min 36sec.

This year’s event was being trialled by Balsall Common Running Club for possible inclusion into the 2019 Warwickshire Road Race League and nearly 200 affiliated club runners were at the front of the start line to try out the event.

Matt Dyer

Kenilworth also finished first team with Crabtree, Joe Chick (38:34), Richard Broadbent (40:01) and Ryan Baker (41:47) the counters.

Leamington C&AC’s Steve Hundal was eighth in 39:38.

For the ladies, Kerrie Flippance had an excellent run, finishing ninth lady in 49:02, with Becky Phagura 11th lady in 50:10.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 31, Barry Elkington (44:10); 39, Dave Pettifer (45:00): 65, Kerrie Flippance (49:02); 79, Gary Mitchell (50:57); 80, Lucy Williams (50:58); 102, John Sherry (53:26); 106, Adele Hutchings (53:41); 117, Richard Clarke (55:25); 159, Thomas Dable (58:30); 162, Frank Walsh (58:44).

Kenilworth Runners’ Fatema El-Zahraa El-Wakeel ran in the 5k fun run to encourage some new runners, finishing in 45:44.

A large Spa Striders contingent travelled to Draycote Water on Sunday for The Race Organiser’s ten and 20-mile events.

In the ten-mile race, Chris McKeown (58min 3min) finished second with a four-minute personal best, breaking the club record in the process.

Chris Wilson (66:16) also recorded a PB of six minutes to finish in eighth.

McKeown and Wilson were joined by clubmates Mike Pugh (71:03), Rosie Banks (76:04), Frances Parkes (89:13), James Robbins (90:53) and Helen Pugh (94:32).

Kenilworth Runners’ Louise Andrews and Dorota Woloszynska finished 24th and 25th overall in 74:54, while Leamington C&AC’s Dave Potter was 14th in 70:57.

The race was won by James Marshal of Droitwich AC in 55:55 and the first lady was Nicki Wheeler of Huncote Harriers in 64:47.

Striders’ Adam Notley used the 20-mile race as preparation for the Amsterdam Marathon, finishing sixth in 2:14:34.

He was closely followed by Simon Ludford (9th in 2:18:26) and Chris Liddle (10th in 2:18:39).

Bethan Gwynn was the first Strider female back in a PB of 2:45:31, finishing sixth lady, one place ahead of Dawn Clark (2:46:12).

Other Spa Striders finishers: Kat Lambeth (2:48:34), Billy Morton (2:56:11), Rob Egan (2:59:31), Peter Schofield (3:03:04), Abi Morton (3:29:33), Ellen Powell (3:50:23) and Natalie Dellar (3:50:23).

Kenilworth Runners’ Tracey Edwards took on both the day and night 10k races at Equinox 24, finishing fourth lady in both events in 50:32 and 53:07, respectively.

Kenilworth Runners’ Daniel Lawrence finished the Chicago Half Marathon in 1:35:25 for 279th position out of 7,816 finishers.

The race was won by Dan Kremksi of Chicago in 67:04.

Spa Striders’ Jo and Dan Fleming ran the Brewood 10k, with Jo coming home third lady in 43:35 and Dan achieving a new personal best of 38:35.

Kenilworth Runners’ Matt Dyer ventured up the M6 to take on the Stafford 10k and was pleased to come away with a four-second PB. Dyer clocked 37:00 for 12th place from 2,000 finishers but was regretting not finding a bit more to get sub 37. The race was won by Matthew Costello of Telford AC in 33:39, with Georgia Chattwood of Cannock and Stafford AC first lady in 39:11.

In the Bristol Half Marathon, Spa Striders’ John Blackmore finished with a sub 90 and eightminute PB in 1:29:56.

He was joined by fellow Striders Emma Bird (1:51:33), Jude Baum (1:52:02), Sandra Stokes, pictured, (1:54:54) and Annie Bryan (2:02:41).

Striders’ Ash Hogg took on the absolutely stunning Causeway Coast Marathon in Northern Ireland, finishing in 6:38:18.

Tim Beresford competed in the Hercules Festival of Sport Sprint Duathlon in St Albans, coming home fifth overall in 65:25, while Mel Venables completed the Humanity Tring Ultra which comprised 32 miles of canal, the ridgeway and Wendover Woods.

Venables finished in 5:09:27 for first V40 and third female overall.

A number of Leamington C&AC youngsters were in action at the first primary school cross-country event of the season.

Held at Southam College, the Year 6 children faced a fast, flat two-looped course of the playing fields.

The club’s training paid off with Ila Lane finishing first and Esme DuBois second in the girl’s race, while in the boys’ event, James Gould had to battle for position all the way around, finally finishing second.

Fellow Leamington C&AC runners Chloe Lovett (14th), Natalie Greenwood (52nd) and Niall Fitzpatrick also took part.