Edwards comes in from the cold to claim third place at Masters Champs

Leamington C&AC’s Kelly Edwards battled a head cold to finish an excellent third at the England Masters Cross-country Championships at Bury St Edmonds.

The event also incorporated a Masters inter-area match and with the country’s top masters’ athletes assembled, competition was always going to be tough.

Laura Pettifer at the Hoburne 5.

Edwards started strongly and got into a breakaway group of three in the ladies’ race.

However, with just a little over 1k of the 6k course remaining, she was unable to hold on.

Despite her breathing difficulties, she battled on to finish third, just 22 seconds behind winner Charlene Jacobs-Conradie to pick up second place in the W40 age group.

Clubmate Jenny Jeeves (23:57)was 26th out of the 79 finishers and sixth in the W50 age group, with just 70 seconds covering the top six in her category.

Carol Blower

In the men’s race, Leamington C&AC’s Marc Curtis (32:40) was pleased with a strong run in a high quality field to take 41st place and seventh in the M50 category over the 8k distance.

Midland Masters finished fourth in the area match.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer ran a new five- mile personal best in the Hoburne 5 in Christchurch, Dorset on Sunday.

Pettifer clocked 32:13 to finish second lady, just six seconds behind Emma Caplan of Bournemouth AC and 59th overall.

Dave Pettifer was 122nd in 36:19.

The race was won by Iain Trickett of Dorset Doddlers in a time of 25:28 and there were 336 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Martin Dorrill took part in the Cotswold Classic 10 mile road race in Witney on Saturday.

Dorrill finished 36th in 67:17 on an undulating course which took in the hill locally known as ‘hillzakilla’.

The race was won by James Bolton from Woodstock Harriers in 56:36 and there were 229 finishes.

Spa Striders’ Ian Allen finished a fine third at the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon, coming home in 80:54.

Clubmate Ben Parkinson clocked 1:35:24, with fellow Strider Katherine Lambeth’s 1:40:16 a two-minute PB.

On her birthday, Leamington C&AC’s Shamira Naidu-Young struggled after a strong start, coming home in 1:52:33.

Becky Phagura was the first of four Kenilworth Runners to complete the 10k, finishing 31st lady in 48:52.

Lucy Williams was 49th lady in 50:54 and Tracy Edwards, who was the fastest Kenilworth lady based on chip time, was 63rd lady in 48:10 (positions based on gun time).

Striders’ Alison Gibbons clocked 70:07.

Tom Dable was the sole male Kenilworth Runner, finishing in 55:26.

The race was won by Oliver Andrews in 33:54.

Leamington C&AC’s Carol Blower knocked two-and-a-half minutes off her personal best at the Tissington Trail Half Marathon.

Blower finished in 1hr 48min 22sec to claim first prize in her age category.

Kenilworth Runners’ Daniel Lawrence finished 57th out of 394 finishers in 1:36:13.

The race was won by Andy Coley-Maud of Clapham Chasers in 65:58.

Kenilworth Runners’ Ryan Hill and Pam Grimwade ran the Rodbaston 10k trail race on Sunday.

The tough course through the Rodbaston estate comprised plenty of muddy fields, three fairly deep water hazards and several horse jumps.

Hill finished 14th overall in 45:49 and second under-18, with Grimwade coming home in 49:54 for fourth lady and second LV40.

Spa Striders’ Bethan Gwynn completed the Lakeland Four Passes, a 19 mile trail race in 4:55:25 for 68th overall and 21st lady.

At the Maverick X Snowdon Challenge, a 23k mountain course over Snowdon, Striders’ James Hartwright finished 15th overall in 2:48:47, with Anne Hurrell tenth female in 3:26:15.

Spa Striders’ Tess Robinson returned to the Cheltenham Half Marathon to “conquer her nemesis” after a tough experience as a first-timer last year. Robinson finished in 2hr 9min 58sec to smash her PB by 27 minutes.

In the Forest of Dean, clubmate Vicki Smith completed the half-marathon in 1:50:02 for sixth FV50.

Andrew Bonjour, Helen Wright, Clare Bryan and Lucy Tugwell were at the Oulton Park Duathlon where Bonjour finished the sprint in 67:34 and Tugwell in 1:23:15.

Wright came first in her category in the standard distance in 2:12:17, while Bryan clocked 2:29:13.