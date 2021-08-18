Floodlit cricket coming to Kenilworth

Kenilworth's floodlit ground from the air

Kenilworth Wardens’ Glasshouse Park home next week plays host to the Archway Bathrooms Floodlit Twenty20 Cup, writes Paul Smith.

Birmingham Premier League Division Two Dorridge defend the title they lifted in 2019 prior to the Covid outbreak causing last year’s competition to be cancelled.

The reigning champions kick the action off at 5.30pm on Monday 23rd against hosts Kenilworth Wardens.

Cup holders Dorridge

Knowle & Dorridge then face Leamington in an all BDPCL Division One clash that begins at 8.15pm.

Their top flight rivals Barnt Green plus Warwickshire Premier League promotion hopefuls Stratford who complete the competition’s line-up make their Floodlit Cup debuts on Tuesday evening.

Two pool stage matches take place on Tuesday and Wednesday with semi-finals being held on Thursday ahead of Friday’s final.

Wardens chairman Ant Pidgeon said the club is relieved to have its annual cricket festival back in place following a one-year hiatus.

Floodlit cup action

“We really missed the floodlit week last year,” he said. “Cricket under floodlights is a real rarity away from the top level and provides a great spectacle.

“The Archway Bathrooms Cup has become an important part of the club cricket season in Warwickshire. The fact that we routinely draw interest from the best clubs in the county speaks for itself – while the involvement of Barnt Green brings a Worcestershire angle for the first time.

“There will be plenty of high-class cricketers on display including several with experience in the professional game.

“It promises to be a great week and we hope the wider community of Kenilworth plus cricket lovers around the local area come along for a night out and help us by supporting the event.”