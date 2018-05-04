Commanding win for Tighe as Spa’s men complete back-to-back victories

An excellent 30-11 win by Ron Deavall, Rex Fox, Dave Handy and Jim Tighe helped Royal Leamington Spa’s men make it two wins from two matches last weekend when they hosted Coventry Avenue in a five-rink match.

Despite Tighe building a commanding early lead, with Spa trailing on the other four rinks, there was actually little to choose between the two sides for the first hour of the game.

However, a much stronger second-half performance saw Dave Gardner ease ahead to finish with a 23-15 win and five shots on the final end gave Dick Allibon (18-16) another rink success for Spa.

Although there were losses for Mike Wallace (19-12) and Dick Williams (22-13), Tighe’s 19-shot win ensured Spa ran out the overall winners by 96 shots to 83.

Warwick Boat Club won their first match of the season under new men’s captain Martin Dean, beating hosts Wellesbourne by 49 shots to 27.

Dean skipped the highest winning rink (22-6) and the other winning skips were John Fielden (13-9) and Peter Boardman (14-12).

Avenue continued their winning run, beating hosts Snitterfield 90-80 in a mixed triples match.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Geoff Moran, who along with Keith Lemmon and Hazel Higgins was in control throughout his game.

Leading 5-1 at five ends and 12-7 at ten ends, the trio went on to win by ten shots, 26-16.

That was closely followed by the rink skipped by Rick Hayes with Pat Harris and Mick Preedy, who also opened up a 5-1 lead at five ends.

The home team pulled back to within a shot at ten ends but the visitors reasserted their control to claim an 18-10 success.

There was a similar outcome on the rink skipped by John Harris. Along with Sally Hayes and Graham Parker, Harris took control from the second end and opened up a 5-2 lead by the close of the fifth end. They had extended their advantage to 11-3 at ten ends and closed out the match 18-12.

Richard Weare (skip), Fran Parker and Dave Miller were 8-1 down at five ends but fought back, losing 20-16, while Phil Wadland (skip), Richard Muir and Terry Taylor were 6-0 up at three ends but saw their advantage cut to three at ten ends and ended up losing 22-12.