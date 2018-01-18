Carson and Bhangal take Not The Roman prizes

Kenilworth Runner’s Connor Carson won Stratford AC’s Not the Roman IX on Sunday in 42min 36sec.

Carson, who had ran in the Birmingham League the previous day, led from the start on the undulating 12k course and finished over a minute clear of runner-up Tom Bristowe (Kingfisher Harriers).

Paul Edwards was third in 44:37 to help Spa Striders win the men’s team prize.

He was joined in the victorious trio by Chris McKeown (5th in 44:59) and Adam Notley (8th in 45:20), with Chris Liddle also making the top ten for Striders in 46:00.

Kenilworth Runners were the second male team, with Alex Atkinson (20th in 47:11) and Ryan Baker (53rd in 49:41) joining Carson.

Leamington C&AC’s Marc Curtis finished in 47:32 (4th MV45).

Leamington C&C’s Natalie Bhangal was the first female across the line in a course-best 47:42, also managing to run the first 10k in a personal best for that distance.

Leamington C&AC’s Jenny Jeeves, who had competed in the Midland League cross-country event the day before, was sixth female and first in her age group in 50:53, with clubmate June Johnson winning the FV70 category in 69:40.

Spa Striders’ Melissa Venables (51:29) picked up the V40 prize, with Carolyn Wilkinson (53:52) and Sue Cox (54:12) joining her in the winning team.

Kenilworth again had to settle for the runners-up spot, with Gail Audhali improving on her second place in 2017 by winning the LV55 category in 54:46.

Tina Crow (56:31) and Dorota Woloszynska (57:16) joined her in the second-placed team.

Masters

25

80

Bella Doxey

00:30:28

Junior

20

88

Louise Andrews

00:30:52

Masters

32

99

Pamela Grimwade

00:31:07

Masters

39

106

Tina Crow

00:31:28

Senior

38

122

Mel Knight

00:32:55

Masters

54

142

Sophie Cookson

00:35:02

Masters

65

153

Kerrie Flippance

00:35:57

Masters

71

157

Lucy Williams

00:36:27

Masters

74

179

Jenny Richards

00:39:57

Masters

91

190

Pauline Dable

00:44:53

Masters

102