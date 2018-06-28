Ashorne move to Division Three summit after a fine team performance at Spa

A commanding all-round performance saw Ashorne and Moreton Morrell climb to the top of Cotswold Hills Division Three courtesy of a 70-run victory over Leamington 4ths.

After winning the toss and batting first, Ashorne openers Ben Freeman and James Cutts raced away at 11 an over for the first five overs as both batsmen latched on to anything lose ably assisted by a handful of extras.

Cutts was first to go when he drilled one to cover to be well caught for 16 and Freeman (18) quickly followed when he edged Lee Credgington behind.

Phil Whitehead (10) came in and hit a couple of boundaries before becoming Credgington’s second victim.

With the run rate still well over six an over, Tom Hussleby was joined by Mark Reading and the two looked at moving the score along despite Leamington bringing themselves back into the game with excellent tight bowling.

Hussleby was caught for an excellent 34, bringing in the dangerous Farukh Moghul who smashed three huge sixes before being bowled for 20.

Credgington returned to finish his spell and superbly caught Alex Hill one-handed off his own bowling for four.

Reading was still there but was unable to kick on after reaching his half-century, departing for 52 to become Credginton’s fourth victim.

Gary Hammersley (15 not out) helped push the score over 200 as the away side finished on 224 for nine, with46 extras certainly helping the cause.

Opening the bowling as they did the batting, Freeman (10-5-13-3) and Cutts made great inroads, leaving Leamington on four for three after four overs.

The experienced Matt Dale and Mark Davison rebuilt before Dale was dismissed by Hussleby for 24 and Reading then bowled a delivery to Adam Brieley which the batsman left and spun to take his middle stump.

With Davison still there Leamington had a fighting chance and he was finding the boundary with ease alongside Dishant Sheth (27).

However, both departed within two over to running catches from Reading on the boundary, Davison having made 66.

Reading (2-30) then returned to wrap the innings up for 154.