Anscombe holds his nerve to retain singles title at Boat Club

Les Anscombe emerged victorious from a titanic battle against Martin Dean to retain his men’s singles title at Warwick Boat Club.

In a nailbiting final which went to 29 ends, Anscombe led early on but Dean came back to move 20-17 ahead and needed just a point to take the title. Anscombe held his nerve, however, and went on to win 21-20.

Sandra Dean won her second club competition in a week as she and Barry Golding beat David Hurst and Jacqui Ashley 22-11 in the mixed pairs final.

Boat Club’s men secured a 3-2 win over the ladies in the Top Club-format third and final match of their series.

John Labrum beat Sandra Dean in the two-wood singles and Diane Harvey overcame Anscombe in the four-wood.

Peter Boardman and Martin Dean got the better of Jacqui Ashley and Chris Hurst in the pairs and John Fielden skipped the men to victory over Vivienne Griffin’s ladies in the triples.

Lyn Taylor skipped the ladies to victory over David Carson’s men in the fours.

Anscombe (16-13) and John Labrum (16-14) were the winning skips as they men won a tight triples match at County Police 46-44. Fielden was edged out 17-14.

However, in a four mixed rinks match at Warwickshire County Council the Boat Club lost 64-46. Martin Dean won his rink 14-13 and John Labrum drew 11-11 but there were defeats for David Carson (21-11) and Sandra Dean (19-10).

The club’s ladies enjoyed a comfortable 57-38 home triples victory over Stratford courtesy of handsome victories for skips Celia Bellamy (20-8) and Mary Wheildon (18-8).

Vivienne Griffin lost 22-19.

In a triples match at Snitterfield, Boat Club’s ladies lost 49-43 with Diane Harvey (16-13) skipping their sole rink win.