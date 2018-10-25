Andrew stretches legs to good effect at the first of the Tempo Winter Series

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew claimed victory at the Ilmington 10k, the opening race of the Tempo Winter Series on Sunday.

Despite Andrew claiming it was a “nice stretch of the legs ...to round off (his) first week of marathon training” he crossed the line in 37min 22min, over a minute-and-a-half ahead of second-placed Aitor Tudero (38:56) of Spa Striders.

The successful Goulds.

Fellow Leamington C&AC runner Simon West claimed victory in the MV55 category and finished 17th overall in 43:16.

Striders’ Simon and Lorraine Parsons finished in 42:38 and 56:33 respectively, with Iain Roebuck coming in at 49:23.

Oliver Flippance was the first of 11 Kenilworth Runners to complete the race, finishing sixth (3rd senior man) in 40:49.

Alex Atkinson was ninth overall and first V45 in a time of 41:18 and Wayne Briggs was pleased to be back after injury, running 41:30 for 11th.

For the ladies, Gail Audhali finished first LV55 in 49:03 and Jane Kidd was second LV55 in 49:47.

There were 245 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners and Spa Striders were well represented at the Midland Counties Cross-Country Relays at Aldersley Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Spa Striders women’s masters’ team of Jo Fleming (24:37), Clare Hinton (25:36) and Claire Murphy (24:37) were third of the 29 in the women’s masters, with Anne Hurrell (27:18), Laura Peake (25:09) and Bethan Gwynn (26:53) sixth.

Kenilworth Runners ladies were fifth with Laura Pettifer (24:49), Jane Philips (26:20) and Kelly Burnett-Nichol (26:16) representing the A team over the 6k course.

In a highly competitive senior men’s category, Kenilworth finished 26th, 46th and 62nd out of 63 teams, while Striders were 30th and 66th.

Striders’ women’s senior teams were 30th and 40th.

Selected other Kenilworth Runners: Men’s A team: Daniel Leng (23:19), Neil Sheward (23:50), Richard Broadbent (23:27). Stanley Doxey (21:23).B team: Ryan Baker (24:26), Richard Cookson (23:50), Craig Philips (25:47), Stewart Underhill (25:06). C team: Tom Williams (26:19), Mick Williams (28:11), Tom Dable (32:39), Simon Mottershead (32:24). Masters B: Kerrie Flippance (29:03), Lesley Mellor (26:40), Louise Andrews (27:59). Masters C: Jenny Richards (35:26), Sophie Cookson (30:32), Claire Goult (29:08). Women’s A team: Tina Crow (27:11), Stef Lunn (26:15), Rachel Armstrong (30:03).

Selected other Spa Striders: Senior women’s A team: Emma Bish (29:17), Charlotte Frazer Cox (27:00 and Ruth Tennant (29:26). B team: Natalie Dellar (36:44), Jude Baum (29:09), Lucy Hartwright (29;34). Men’s A team: Rob Egan (25:34), James Hartwright, (24:27) Cam Gow (24:31), Dan Fleming (22:11). B team: Matt Leydon (27:21), Euge O’Malley (30:04), Ash Hogg (31:34), Jack Gammon (27:01).

The Gould family, who all run for Leamington C&AC, dominated the Thoresby 10 event on Sunday.

The event features a number of races set in the beautiful grounds of Thoresby Hall near Nottingham with the ten-mile race starting first and the 10k commencing 20 minutes later.

Despite the different start times, Phil Gould found himself catching the back of the ten-mile runners and had the extra challenge of weaving in and out of them all for a large chunk of the race. Overtaking his wife Laura (who was in the ten-mile event) he went on to win the 10k in 36min 56sec.

As Phil was finishing, James and Mel Gould were lining up to take on the 5k event.

Having raced the day before, they started conservatively only for their race determination to kick in. James overtook the lead runner shortly before his sister to win in 20:29, with Mel second in 21:01.

Laura Gould finished her race in 1:42:07.

Kenilworth’s Matt Dyer finished 31st out of 1,700 runners at the Stroud Half Marathon in 1:21:01, with Dewi Williams one place back in 1:21:16.

Clubmate Neil Smith was 392th in 1:41:25.

The race was won by Andrew Davies of Stockport in 68:05.

Kenilworth Runners’ Rob Smart completed the Bud’s Run 5k at Birmingham University in 23:17.

Spa Striders were represented by two graduates from this year’s ‘10 weeks to 10k’ course at the Great South Run in Portsmouth, with Claire Rawbone finishing the ten miles in 1:47:49 and Alison Gibbons in 1:59:27.