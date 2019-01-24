Andrew proving four-midable in Tempo Events Winter Series

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew is ready to step up his Manchester Marathon preparations after making it four wins from four in the Tempo Events Winter Series at Ilmington.

His course personal best of 36min 11sec for the 10k saw him finish almost a minute clear of runner-up Richard Shephard (Stratford AC), putting him in confident mood.

“Quickest time I’ve run on that course and also the strongest I’ve felt,” he said.

“Feeling back on track and ready to put in some serious work for Manchester.”

Clubmate Simon West was 39th overall in 44:51 to earn third place in his age category.

First home for Spa Striders was Adam Notley (39:00), who ran two minutes quicker than at the same race last year to finish fourth overall and second in his age group.

Tim Beresford (41:07) was three minutes quicker than last year and 13th overall with Steven Taylor (41:11) hot on his heels to finish 14th.

Simon Parsons (42:33) achieved a PB and next across the line was Rob Mantell (44:59), followed by Clare Hinton (45:19) who was delighted to hold on to sixth lady and third FV35.

Wayne Briggs was the first of eight Kenilworth Runners to complete the course, finishing seventh in 39:52.

There were two category wins for Kenilworth with Jane Kidd first LV55 in 49:24 and Pauline Dable first LV65 in 65:26.

Selected others (Spa Striders unless stated): 46, David Chantrey (45:23); 59, Christopher Lyons (Kenilworth Runners, 46:33); 62, Iain Roebuck (46:44); 77, Rachel Wignell (47:44); 88, Melissa Kennedy (Kenilworth Runners, 48:33); 97, Matt Leydon (49:11); 99; Carolyn Wilkinson (49:17); 130, Michael Clarke (52.30); 141, Doug Rattray (53:34); 143, Kevin Baskerville (53:39); 169, Lorraine Parsons (55:59); 190, Tanya Folliot (57:46); 196, Richard Clarke (Kenilworth Runners, 58:01); 203, Tina Roebuck (58:37); 218, Helen Pugh (60:43); 260, Thomas Dable (65:52); 282, Natalie Dellar (69:49).

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Siggers ran well in his first road ultra race on Sunday, finishing fourth in the Gloucester 50k in a time of 3hr 15min 21sec.

Siggers was also first in the V30-39 category.

The race was won by Charles Harpur of Mid Essex Casuals in 2:59:59.

There just 39 finishers with most runners opting for the marathon or half- marathon option.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Snow was one of those, clocking 3:54:46, which placed him 121st in a race won by Ian Clark in 2:45:43.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer battled the elements and fresh snow to finish 37th overall and third senior lady in the Wildest Peaks 21.5k Trail Run on Sunday in a time of 2:15:42.

This was the third running of the high level/moorland trail running event starting and finishing at Longshaw Estate in north Derbyshire which features a combination of top quality running trails and stunning Peakland views.

The race was won by Chris Kilburn in 1:40:38 and there were 135 finishers.

Spa Striders’ Andy Roach ran the Four Villages Half Marathon near Chester, finishing 422nd in 1:37:58.

Altrincham-based Jordanian Mohammad Abu-Rezeq was first across the line in 66:38, improving on his runners-up spot from 2018.