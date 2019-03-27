King of Realms can reign at Warwick’s Spring Raceday

It is Spring Raceday at Warwick tomorrow and Alvechurch trainer Ian Williams can land the feature Class 2 St Marys Lands Handicap Chase with the lightly-raced King Of Realms, writes David Hucker.

A winner on his first outing of the season at Ascot in November, King Of Realms then finished a well-beaten last of four behind Rocky’s Treasure at Doncaster the following month before making much of the running when runner-up to Samuel Jackson at Exeter in February.

The handicapper has dropped him 2lb to a mark of 137 and he could dominate this small field, although he has something to find with Coup De Pinceau, who finished ahead of him at Doncaster.

Coup De Pinceau will be ridden by Harry Cobden who, despite missing much of the summer through injury, posted his first century of winners at Exeter last week in what has been a breakthrough season as first jockey to Paul Nicholls.

Eight will line up for the opening racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs with Diomede Des Mottes representing the stable of Dan Skelton.

Alcester-based Skelton has sent out 175 winners this season and is chasing a double-century, a feat achieved eight times by the legendary Martin Pipe.

Dual point-to-point winner Financial Outcome has yet to score in three outings over hurdles but has run consistently and could get off the mark here.

With 15 runners, the following Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Handicap Chase looks a competitive affair.

Welsh trainer Christian Williams runs two of his three entries with Fakenham winner Fiftyshades looking the pick, although he may struggle to give weight to Coopers Square who has won three of his last four races and may still have some improvement in him.

There is another good prize up for grabs for the Get Daily Tips At racingtv.com Handicap Chase and the progressive A Little Magic makes his first appearance for nearly two years after wind surgery. He shares top weight with Dustin Des Mottes, the choice from two entries for Dr Richard Newland, but it is Generous Day who can win this if bouncing back from a disappointing run last time when sent off joint favourite.

David Maxwell is gong flat out to land the amateur riders’ title and he will be on Marinero in the Overbury Stud Air Wedding Open Hunters’ Chase. Highest rated of the six runners, he has twice finished behind the useful Road To Rome at Ludlow and should go close but may find Stratford winner Brave Jaq and Tommie O’Brien too hot to handle.

With little form to go on, the betting market may be the best guide to the closing Watch Racing TV Now Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race, although Welsh Saint and James Bowen could make experience count after chasing home the promising Now Look At Me last time.