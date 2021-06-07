Stacey Solomon: Loose Women panellist takes time out from Instagram to have mental health break
I’m a Celeb winner Stacey Solomon is taking a social media break and putting her mental health first.
Solomon, who is a panellist on Loose Women, broke the news to her 4.4 million Instagram fans on June 5 after admitting she felt “so strange”.
In a social media post, she said: “Goodnight, I’m still feeling so strange still. I’m going to put my phone in the drawer for a couple of days, give you all a break.
“I hope you have a lovely Sunday and Monday. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Never forget it.”
The mum-of-three, and pal to cleaning guru Mrs Hinch, did make a brief return to post comments from her fans who have been in support of her taking some much-needed rest.
‘Well earned rest’
One said: “Get some well earned rest and hope you feel better soon, it’s horrible feeling pants and you can’t work out why. Have a lovely few days!”
Another said: “Have a fab time with your family, will miss you though.xx”
Solomon became engaged to former actor Joe Swash in December 2020, and the couple have a one-year-old son called Rex.
Solomon also has two other sons, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships.
Pickle Cottage is Solomon and Swash’s new Tudor-style mansion, and its name is a tribute to their son Rex, who the pair often refer to as ‘Pickle’.
The mansion is located in Essex and surrounded by 2.5 acres of land.
The exterior of the home is strapped with dark wooden beams, with an extended conservatory and paved patio.
Solomon said that the property is further from the city and closer to their family in Essex.
Though there is no confirmation on how much Solomon paid for her “forever home”, but it was reportedly listed as being worth £1.2 million.