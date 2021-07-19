Sainsbury’s vegan ‘Love Your Veg’ lasagne recalled for containing pork, dairy and beef

The vegan lasagne contained milk, pork and beef (picture: Sainsbury's)

Sainsbury’s has committed the ultimate offence against vegan cuisine, by packaging a product which contained milk, pork and beef with their vegan brand ‘Love Your Veg’ label.

The popular supermarket is said to have mixed two ready meals up in production, which has ultimately led to its meaty ‘bolognese melt’ ingredients being packaged into the butternut squash and lentil lasagne containers.

Sainsbury’s has issued an urgent recall and apology, but some customers have accused them of ‘sabotage’ and ‘sloppy manufacturing’.

The supermarket’s apology, issues via the Food Standards Agency, read: “Sainsbury’s is recalling Sainsbury’s Love Your Veg Butternut Squash and Lentil Lasagne because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

‘Possible health risk’

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

“The product also contains pork and beef which are also not mentioned on the label as the product has been incorrectly packed with Sainsbury’s Bolognese Melt.”

The affected products are those with the use by date on 17 July, meaning most customers will already have consumed its meaty contents. All customers are being offered a full refund.

As well as upsetting people who opt to avoid meat due to ethical and religious reasons, there is also a significant risk posed to those who have an allergy to milk.

Consumers of the store’s ‘Love Your Veg’ range were quick to post their concerns on Twitter.

Jessica Hollyinghurst wrote: “I have a very bad reaction to dairy and if I had eaten this I would have been very unwell. I don't care who made it, if they sell it it's their responsibility.”

Kevin Quinn said: “Wow @sainsburys – if there’s one thing I rely on with the vegan ready meals, it’s that they’re vegan!

“What assurance can you give me that this is an isolated aberration and not endemic sloppy manufacture?”

Jean Vernon said: “Sorry @sainsburys but selling a #VEGAN lasagne that contains PORK & BEEF & milk is not an inconvenience! It’s a total disgrace!

“Utterly disgusted by this! How on earth did this slip under your radar? #sabotage?”

However, some jumped to the supermarket’s defence. Ben Pullan wrote: “Not Sainsbury's fault, they don't make their own products.

“They trust the companies who make the food to ensure quality. Sainsburys themselves cannot possibly test every single batch.”