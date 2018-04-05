Young carers help Warwick Poppies project

A young carers group have joined in the efforts to help make thousands of handmade poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

A group from the Warwickshire Young Carers (WYC) recently created poppies from date expired sterile gauze.

The workshops held for the group were part of a collaborative project between WYC and local artist Annette Smyth. Sessions were also sponsored by the Leamington branch of the Arts Society.

The workshops came about because the Young Carers were keen to make poppies, Annette Smyth volunteered to help Warwick Poppies and the Arts Society had agreed to sponsor some creative activities for youngsters.