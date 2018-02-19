Yet another delay to Kenilworth Station's opening date

Kenilworth Station's opening date has been pushed back for the fourth time, the station's operator has revealed.

West Midlands Railway, part of West Midlands Trains, tweeted the station would not be open until Monday March 5 at the earliest.

This is despite an announcement made by Warwickshire County Council's joint managing director Monica Fogarty that the station would open on Monday February 26.

A spokesman for the county council said: “Warwickshire County is working with our partners in the rail industry to finalise the opening date for Kenilworth station, and beginning of services at the station. We hope to confirm this date as soon as possible.”

And Francis Thomas, head of corporate affairs at West Midlands Trains, said its position 'had not changed' since last week, when it could not confirm February 26 as the station's opening date.

He said: "The opening date remains subject to completion of physical works, followed by the legal and regulatory processes. We are ready with train and train crew as soon as the station is signed off and ready."

The £13.6 million station will run an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington when it opens, but there will be no Sunday service.