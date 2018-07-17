WWI family fun day event to be held at Warwick museum

A military museum in Warwick will be hosting a family fun day themed around the First World War next weekend.

St John’s House, which is home to the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), will be hosting the event on July 28.

Those attending will be able to travel back 100 years as the front lawn is transformed into a First World War army camp by the Birmingham Pals Living History Association.

There will also be Battlefield Medicine Workshops, some craft activities and an outdoor performance of Local News 1915 by Tell Tale Presents.

Families will can also explore the Home Front stories the museum’s Warwickshire at War volunteers have uncovered in the exhibitions on the lower level of the museum and discover the stories of soldiers from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment upstairs.

There is also the opportunity to find out how to research family military history at a talk by an expert from the Friends of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum.

This is a joint event run by Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire).

The events runs from 10am to 5pm and craft activities and battlefield medicine workshops run from 10am to 3pm.

‘How to Research your Family Military History’ talk is at 2pm and ‘Local News 1915’ by Tell Tale Presents is at 2.30 pm.

Light refreshments will be available.

Booking on the day and a small charge is required for some events.