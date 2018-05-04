Work to begin on Czech fountain in Leamington which was built to remember war heroes

Work will soon begin to restore the Czech Fountain in Leamington which was built to remember a group of war heroes who were stationed in the town during the Second World War.

It is 50 years since the Czechoslovak Freedom Fountain was erected in the gardens in 1968 and it is now in need of urgent repair.

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts of the Friends of the fountain and the support of Warwick District Council, work is now about to begin to renovate the fountain and renew the planting and hard landscaping which surrounds it.

The fountain itself will be restored to full working order.

The hedges will be replaced and the landscaping around it will be up-graded, and new paviours will be laid.

The few remaining Lidice roses which were planted when the fountain was inaugurated will be preserved, and new roses have been brought from Lidice in the Czech Republic will be added.

The Chairman of FCMF Stephen Loquens, commented;

“The Friends of the Czechoslovak Memorial Fountain are indebted to those private, charitable and public bodies who have so generously contributed funds for the restoration of the fountain. The co-operation and support of Warwick District Council at all levels in this endeavour is greatly appreciated.”

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger added: “We are happy to support this wonderful scheme and I am looking forward to seeing progress of this restoration, which when complete will inform local people and visitors of the important history behind the fountain.

"I would like to pay tribute to the Friends of the fountain for their dedication and commitment.”

The fountain serves as a memorial to seven “very brave men” who died after taking part in Operation Anthropoid - a daring mission to assassinate the Nazi tyrant Reinhard Heydrich in 1942.

The men were part of the 4,000-strong Czechoslovak forces who had been exiled during the war and were stationed in and around Leamington.

The film Anthropoid, based on the operation, was released in 2016.