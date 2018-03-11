Work starts on medical centre in Wellesbourne

Work has started on a new multi-million pound medical centre in Wellesbourne.

Last month work begun on the new £4million, 1,400 sqm Wellesbourne Medical Centre, which will replace the village’s existing Hastings House surgery.

Also being built in the village is a new 350-home development.

It is expected that the medical centre will completed in early 2019, and that it will be three times the size of the current surgery, and provide a ‘state-of-the-art’ care facility with 24 clinical rooms and improved access to an increased range of services.

Paul Mourton, head of Lodders’ real estate practice, said: “Wellesbourne needs a larger, modern medical centre, not least to accommodate the village’s growing population that has been significantly boosted by the 350-home development underway by Persimmon Homes.

“This was a very involved and complicated transaction but by working closely with all parties, including the team at Hastings House surgery, we have successfully navigated the acquisition of the land for the new medical centre, including the compliance planning obligations under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 that were critical for the transaction to complete.”

Dr Martin Read-Jones, senior GP partner at the surgery, said: “We are very happy that work has now begun on the new Medical Centre, and equally so with the professional, supportive, and responsive advice we’ve had from Lodders.

“A great deal of work was involved, and Lodders’ expertise, legal skill, knowledge, support and first-rate service were vital in reaching an excellent conclusion to this first major project for the team.”

Working alongside Paul Mourton was commercial property specialist Constantine Berry, a Senior Associate at Lodders.

Constantine said: “Maintaining communication with all parties throughout the process was critical.

“Plans for the new centre were initially made in late 2015; to reach completion of the transaction we assisted in the sale of the centre’s current site, lease-back of the site from the new owners to ensure continuity of the provision of healthcare services whilst the new Centre is built, acquisition of the land for the new medical centre, and securing funding.”

Dr Read-Jones adds: “I believe the new Centre is an important step for future-proofing healthcare provision in the area.

“The project will secure the provision of primary healthcare services in Wellesbourne for the next generation and beyond, to support an expanding village community and its growing population.

“With a facility three times the size of the current practice, we can now look to expand our team of doctors and healthcare professionals within the next two years.”