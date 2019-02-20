Woman treated for minor injuries after vehicle overturns in Warwick

A woman was treated for minor injuries after a vehicle overturned in Warwick this morning (Wednesday).

The incident happened around 7.45am this morning where a vehicle overturned in Hampton Road.

A woman was treated for minor injuries.

Traffic was queuing in both directions around the area due to the incident.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.44am this morning to reports of a vehilce that had overturned on Hampton Road.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene and we treated one patient - a woman - for minor injuries. We were able to discharge her at the scene."