Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Warwick

A woman was taken to hospital after a house fire in Warwick

Just after 2am this morning (Friday) crews from Kenilworth and Leamington fire stations were sent to a house fire in Deansway

Two fire crews were called out to the scene.

The crews had been told that people were still inside the property.

When the crews arrived the ground floor front room was well alight.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

A woman was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We attended a minor house fire at a property in Deansway in Warwick at 2.23am.

"One paramedic officer attended the scene.

"We treated one patient - a woman- for smoke inhalation and took them to Warwick Hospital."