Woman rescued from car after hitting tree in Kenilworth

A woman was rescued from a car by fire crews after hitting a tree in Kenilworth

On Monday (August 12) at around 3pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a crash in Barrowfield Lane.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene; one from Kenilworth and one from Leamington .

When the crew arrived they found that a car had hit a tree off the road.

A woman was trapped in the car and firefighters used cutting and stablisation gear to release her.

Police and Ambulance also attended the incident.