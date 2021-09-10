Woman dies and others injured after crash in south Warwickshire

A woman has died and three other people were taken to hospital following a two-car collision in south Warwickshire yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The crash happened on the B4632 Campden Road in Shipston on Stour at 1.38pm.

Six people were injured - the air ambulance and two ambulances were called to the scene. An off-duty nurse also stopped at the scene to offer assistance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews discovered two cars that had been in collision on their arrival, with six patients in total.

“The driver of one of the cars, a woman, had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“From the second car, a man was airlifted to University Coventry Hospital and Warwickshire with serious injuries.

“A man and a woman were also taken to the same hospital by land ambulance after receiving treatment for potentially serious injuries.