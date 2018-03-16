Woman assaulted in Leamington after answering a knock at her door

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Leamington saw a woman assaulted by a man reportedly holding a bladed object after she opened her door.

The assault took place between 6.40pm and 6.50pm on Saturday, March 10.

A man knocked on the door of an address in Clarendon Square.

A woman opened the door and was then assaulted by the man. It is reported he was holding a bladed object.

The offender then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The woman sustained injuries to her cheek, chest and arm and received medical treatment from an ambulance.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft 10in, of a slim to medium build.

He had a distinctive 'Celtic' tattoo on one of his hands and a birthmark under his left eye.

Investigating officer, PC Stuart Mucklow from Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing as part of the investigation and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man matching this description in the area to please come forward.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 342 of 10 March 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.