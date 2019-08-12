Witness appeal following collision in Stoneleigh

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Stoneleigh to come forward.

It happened on the B4113 St Martins Road at around 4.45pm on Sunday, August 11, and involved a Nissan Micra and Volkswagen Polo.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s, was treated for minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicles and the manner they were being driven before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 226 of 11 August.