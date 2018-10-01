Witness appeal after elderly pedestrian is injured in collision in Warwick

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a collision in Warwick on Saturday (29 September).

Officers were called shortly before 12.20pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Castle Bridge, Banbury Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his late seventies, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services attended the scene.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 190 of 29 September 2018.