Winners of Kenilworth mayor's Christmas card competition announced

The six young winners of the Kenilworth mayor's Christmas card competition have been announced.

The theme was 'A Kenilworth Christmas', and all winning designs would be used on the mayor's official Christmas cards.

More than 250 entries were received from children all over Kenilworth, and the town's mayor Cllr Kate Dickson eventually chose six winning designs.

The winners were: Aman Curtis, 6, Isla Harris, 6, Chae-Yun Lee, 10, Callum Smith, 9, Ellis Starkey, 6, and Emily, 6.

Cllr Dickson said: "I was really pleased with the number of entries. They came from all over Kenilworth.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the high standard of entries and impressed with the winning designs."