Winners of Kenilworth Horticultural Society's Summer Show announced

The prize winners of Kenilworth Horticultural Society's Summer Show have been revealed.

The group held the show on Wednesday July 4, and the theme was red, white and blue due to it being the American Independence Day.

Society members enjoyed the exhibits on display

Liz Watson received the Denis Archer Memorial Trophy for the best exhibit in the show. The trophy and the first prizes were presented by Timothy Walker, who had given a talk earlier entitled: 'Can the Americans garden?'

The prize winners are as follows:

Class 1 - Three Stems Roses

First - Jenny Matthews, Second - Pam Beedham, Third - Caroline Rowe.

Class 2 - Ten Stems Sweet Peas

First - Monica Davis, Second - Margot Boss, Third - Liz Larson.

Class 3 - Four Stems Carnations

First - Pam Beedham, Second - Myra Wilkinson, Third - Myra Wilkinson.

Class 4 - Five Stems Other Flowers

First - Pam Beedham, Second - Barbara Tyndall, Third - Pam Beedham.

Class 5 - Small Arrangement of Flowers and Leaves

First - Myra Wilkinson, Second - Liz Watson, Third - Jenny Matthews.

Class 6 - Vase of Red, White and Blue Flowers

First - Betty Sunley, Second - Liz Watson, Third - Caroline Rowe.